Repair Packaging

Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair, Engine Repair, Automatic Transmission Repair and Power Steering Repair now have a more distinctive look, more informative packaging and improved shelf life. The new packaging features a full body sleeve over the bottle that presents a more modern look and expanded space for product information. A useful selector chart shows common problems the product repairs and explains the difference between a small and medium leak. Icons have been incorporated on the front, and the colors have been updated to improve visibility on the shelf and provide more separation between products. The new dual cavity packaging also enables the products to be more consistent with the product family look. As part of the packaging upgrade, the foot of the dual cavity bottle was redesigned with sharper angles to allow them to better sit on the shelf without tipping over.

