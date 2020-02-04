S. Abraham & Sons to Host 34th Vendor Exhibit and Trade Show

The show will take place Feb. 27-28 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich., with the theme “A Jackpot of Sales & Profits for Convenience Store Retailers."

S. Abraham & Sons will host its 34th Vendor Exhibit and Trade Show, Feb. 27-28 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich., with the theme “A Jackpot of Sales & Profits for Convenience Store Retailers.”

Multi-store owners may attend the show February 27 from 9 a.m. to noon, with the show continuing until 5 p.m. for all retailers. On Feb. 28, the show hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Retailers will enjoy a jackpot of savings as they visit over 245 exhibitors highlighting more than 368 new items and 29 new manufacturers in Confection, Snack, HBC, General Merchandise, Foodservice, Automotive, Tobacco and OTP categories.

The Fabulous SAS C-Store will feature the latest in foodservice products, programs and equipment.

New this year, Jonny Almond will feature a warmer merchandising program and will roast almonds in the c-store.

Beantown Coffee and Joe Coffee are a must for all attendees to stop and enjoy a cup of Java. It will feature a bean-to-cup coffee brewer from Bunn. A representative from Bunn will be at the show to demonstrate how the equipment works and answer questions.

Additional new items include Not Your Nonna’s flat pizza from Ruiz Foods, David’s Cookies, and Papa Primo’s pizza from Orion Foodservice. The Hussmann breakfast case will be filled with Prairie City thaw and serve doughnuts and pastries, as well as Fruit Ridge Farms muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The case will also feature a variety of hot breakfast items, including the new Southwestern Breakfast Muffin from Day n’ Night Bites. A variety of racks and cooler programs will be on display in the c-store.

SAS will host a fundraiser to benefit The American Heart Association. Attendees can purchase tickets to try their luck at Cornhole or Putt-A-Hole-In-One in hopes of winning a weekend get-away to Las Vegas or a golf weekend to Chateau Elan in Atlanta.

On Thursday evening, the Viva Las Vegas Reception will be the place to unwind and enjoy music, food, beverage, casino games and a chance for attendees to earn a trip to the Cash Cube. The 2020 SAS Vendor Exhibit and Trade Show has something for everyone.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. The two companies, both founded by immigrant families over 92 years ago, merged in July 2018 to become the sixth-largest convenience store distributor in the U.S., serving over 5,000 retail locations. Their service area expands from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico.

The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. have six distribution centers serving 17 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.