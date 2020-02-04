Stewart’s Shops Hosts Grand Reopening in Albany, NY

Stewart’s Shops plans to invest $75 million in new shops with 13 rebuilds in 2020 to replace older, smaller locations.

Stewart’s Shop hosted a grand reopening event for its shop at 19 Fuller Road in Albany, N.Y.

On Jan. 31, all-day specials included free single-scoop cones, hot coffee/tea and cold brew and iced coffee. There were 50-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and refreshers and 50-cent roller grill items as well as BOGO TAKE5 lottery.

The celebration also featured 99-cent burgers, pizza slices and small/med sized hot entrees. In addition, all patrons received 10 cents off gas, including Premium Non-Ethanol gas and Diesel.

The event also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries.

The shop went through a complete transformation and now offers gas, which is a huge upgrade and features all of the customer-favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice) and a beverage bar.

There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with diesel and we an additional restroom for convenience.

In honor of this shop opening, Stewart’s Shops will donate $2,000 to South Colonie School District to support its backpack program.

This shop project is part of Stewart’s Shops’ continuous commitment to meet its growing customer needs — offering a wider variety of food and beverage options, and to make their shopping experience even easier.

Stewart’s Shops plans to invest $75 million in new shops with 13 rebuilds in 2020 to replace older, smaller locations. This investment also includes a plant expansion. A number of remodels and additions will be completed.