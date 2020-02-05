Bumgarner Oil Selects ADD Systems As Its Software Provider

Bumgarner Oil will use ADD eStore for its convenience store operation and ADD Energy E3 for its wholesale and retail fuel business.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) has partnered with Bumgarner Oil Co. as its software provider for both its convenience stores and its retail and wholesale fuel business.

Bumgarner Oil needed a software system to streamline their day-to-day operations across all aspects of their business. After extensive research, the company decided to partner with ADD Systems to accelerate its daily business operations in the convenience store and distribution businesses.

With a deep integration of these products, Bumgarner Oil will increase efficiency and gain new insights.

“We have been very pleased in our relationship with ADD Systems thus far,” said Bumgarner Oil General Manager Zach Bumgarner. “We feel that they are a great company with strong values and offer a high quality product. We look forward to many years of partnership together.”

Bumgarner Oil will use ADD eStore for its convenience store operation and ADD Energy E3 for its wholesale and retail fuel business.

The company will also implement Raven tablets as its mobile delivery solution. In addition, Bumgarner Oil will use Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems’ solution for business intelligence and reporting. Atlas provides operational insights and analytics for the stores with real-time POS reporting.

Bruce Bott, President of ADD Systems, envisions a bright future with Bumgarner Oil.

“I’m excited to welcome Bumgarner Oil to the ADD family of clients,” said Bolt. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with them only a short while ago, and I see many synergies between our companies.”

With over 60 years of experience, Bumgarner Oil Co. has been operating in western North Carolina since 1954. The company has grown to a four bulk plant operation with 13 company owned convenience stores. In addition, it operates B&B Transport, a transport company that provides 24-hour service to fulfill its customers’ fueling needs. Bumgarner Oil offers wholesale and retail sales of home heating oil, kerosene oil, automotive and industrial lubricants, biodiesel fuel and more.