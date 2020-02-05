Cliff’s Local Market Announces Coffee Flavor of the Month

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle, a seasonal blend from a local coffee roaster, is back at the c-store chain as a limited-time offer.

Marcy, N.Y.-based Cliff’s Local Market has announced that its coffee flavor of the month for February is Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle.

This seasonal flavor from Utica Coffee Roasting Co. is back for a limited time.

Cliff’s offers its customers Utica Coffee’s fresh brewed coffee by the cup, available at most locations. The c-store chain also carries k-cups and coffee by the bag for customers to brew at home.

Utica Coffee began in 2002 with the purchase of its facility in Utica, N.Y. Roasting began at this facility in 2005, and it later became a cafe. The company is committed to offering the highest quality coffee available from around the world.

Utica Coffee practices current, sustainable, renewable business practices, and hires, purchases and sells local.

Cliff’s Local Market operates convenience stores in the Central New York Region. Cliff’s is owned and operated by Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. Clifford Fuel Co, Inc.’s stores were operated as a franchisee of Nice N Easy for more than 30 years. In June 2017, Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. re-branded their stores to Cliff’s Local Market to better represent their identity, mission and strong, 55+ year history.