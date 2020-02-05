Marathon Petroleum Donates $200,000 to Texas City Department of Emergency Management

The money will go toward the purchase of a mobile command post trailer to enhance Texas City’s operational coordination capabilities during emergency events.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp.‘s (MPC) foundation, Marathon Petroleum Foundation Inc., recently presented a $200,000 check to the Texas City Department of Emergency Management to purchase a mobile command post trailer to enhance the operational coordination capabilities in Texas City, Texas, during emergency events.

“This project had been identified as a true community need, and it addresses a significant gap in our response capabilities,” said Thomas Munoz, Texas City Department of Emergency Management Manager. “The mobile command post trailer can be deployed as needed and allows front line first responders to better establish and maintain a coordinated operational structure during natural disasters or man-made events. We are grateful to the Marathon Petroleum Foundation for their support.”

Texas City hosts one of the largest ports in the country and includes a thriving petrochemical industry, which includes MPC’s Galveston Bay refinery (GBR) facility and several other fuel and petrochemical plants.

In the event of a disaster, the Port of Texas City and industry depend on the Texas City Department of Emergency Management and first responders to support planning and recovery efforts. The mobile command center will help Texas City and Galveston County respond to, and recover from, the effects of disasters and emergencies.

“At Marathon Petroleum, one of our core values is safety,” said Kevin Bogard, vice president, Galveston Bay Refinery (GBR). “Public safety initiatives such as the mobile command center is a key area supported by the Marathon Petroleum Foundation. We are pleased to help provide additional response capabilities for events that could affect not only our GBR but also neighboring industrial plants, the Port of Texas City and the surrounding communities that our employees call home.”

MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company, operating the nation’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries.