Powerful Induction Ranges

The Vollrath Company’s new 4-Series Countertop Induction Ranges match or exceed the performance of gas ranges in all key aspects. Temperature control is more accurate, while time to boil is 28% faster than gas and 19% faster than competitive induction ranges. The 4-Series ranges offer an expanded magnetic field, smarter pan detection technology, along with a temperature control probe on some models. The expanded magnetic field emulates gas to allow uninterrupted heat when the user lifts or tilts a pan on the range to sauté or flip. It is easy to program cooking sequences, and each range is equipped with patented circuitry that delivers steady, unparalleled power. The enhancements add to all the benefits chefs already love about the technology — powerful heating, temperature control, efficiency and reliability — while also being easy to use and maintain.

Vollrath Foodservice

www.vollrath.com