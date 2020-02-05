Put Your Name on Fast-acting CBD Drink Powder

CBD beverage maker Cannasphere Biotech will private label package its patent-pending beverage powder in a variety of strengths and sizes.

For retailers interested in branding their own CBD beverages, Cannasphere Biotech offers a lineup of nanoliposomal CBD beverage powders in three flavors: Passionfruit Citrus, Ginger Lemonade and Blueberry Chill. The CBD beverage powders are available for private label and can be packaged in convenient single-serving stick packs or pouches with 30 or 60 servings, containing 10 or 20 mg of nanoliposomal CBD per serving.

The company also offers custom formulation services for brands that would like to develop their own custom flavors and perhaps add other synergistic actives, such as Vitamin C, curcumin, or melatonin, that combine well with CBD.

“The flavor possibilities are virtually limitless and these Lipofusion CBD beverage powders create a refreshing, enjoyable CBD experience.” said Star Simmons, president of Cannasphere.

The drink mix is a prime product for consumers who want the benefits of CBD but also alternatives to tinctures or capsules. Finding that alternative, said Simmons, is as easy as adding the CBD beverage powders to water, shake, sip and enjoy.

Powered by the company’s patent pending Lipofusion delivery technology, the drink powders boast a faster delivery time to a consumer’s system, too.

“Our Lipofusion delivery technology allows CBD brands to do that,” said Andrew Wood, biochemistry adviser for Cannasphere. “Lipofusion technology utilizes nanoliposomal encapsulation to facilitate rapid onset and sustained release to ensure consumers actually feel the difference and enjoy lasting benefits.”

Cannasphere’s hemp-derived, water-soluble CBD products are broad spectrum and formulated using patent pending nanoliposomal delivery technology called Lipofusion to optimize bioavailability and assimilation of cannabinoids at the cellular level.

“When consumers get remarkable results, they become very loyal to a particular brand—they may even become brand evangelists,” added Simmons. “That translates into repeat sales as well as word-of-mouth buzz.”

To receive free samples of each flavor visit: https://www.cannaspherebiotech.com/samples/.