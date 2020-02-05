Ultra-Filtered Creamer

fairlife has debuted fairlife creamers, its latest line of premium products made with ultra-filtered milk. fairlife creamers have just five ingredients, including real ultra-filtered milk, and are available in four varieties: Hazelnut, Caramel, Vanilla, and Sweet Cream. All four varieties of fairlife creamers are made without artificial flavors or sweeteners and have 40% less sugar than regular coffee creamers. Each flavor was crafted to deliver a touch of sweetness to help enrich the essence of a home-brewed cup without masking the coffee taste. The smooth and balanced creamers are also lactose-free, gluten-free, and are made without the use of artificial growth hormones.

