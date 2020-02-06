Solari Hemp Partners With Core-Mark for Retail Distribution

Colorado hemp company looks to bring its CBD ingestibles and topicals to nationwide market outlets.

LONGMONT, Colo. – Solari Hemp, the farm-to-shelf wellness company offering premium hemp-derived CBD, today announces a strategic partnership with Core-Mark International Inc., one of the largest distributors and marketers of consumer goods in North America.

Solari’s 100% THC-free line of hemp-derived CBD products – including tinctures, gummies, soft-gel capsules, pain creams, muscle balms, and roll-on gels – will be distributed nationally utilizing Core-Mark’s established supply chain.

“We are excited about working with Core-Mark to gain retail distribution nationally on our premium CBD products,” said Solari Hemp CEO Kelly Michols. “Core-Mark is one of the largest and most respected marketers to the convenience retail industry and Solari will greatly benefit from their marketing programs and technology capabilities. We greatly appreciate that they value our farm-to-shelf approach to the hemp-derived CBD industry and our strong commitment to making high-quality CBD products that their customers can count on.”

Solari has more than 150 acres of hemp farmland in Longmont and Eaton, Colorado, with on-site extraction and distillation and a strong commitment to science and genetics. The farm-to-shelf hemp company offers high-quality hemp-derived wellness solutions at affordable pricing to enhance people’s health regimens while encouraging consumers to “Live Better With Solari” every day.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Solari team to bring their branded CBD products to our U.S. customer base,” said Chris Murray, Core-Mark senior vice president of marketing. “Solari has developed a unique and compelling portfolio of farm-to-shelf CBD products by leveraging cutting-edge technologies in farming extraction and product formulations. We look forward to accelerating the distribution of Solari products through Core-Mark’s extensive supply chain and proven marketing capabilities.”

As one of the largest farmers in Colorado, Solari functions as both a B2B and B2C company, growing crops for their own products, as well as providing full-service hemp sourcing solutions and white labeling services for companies looking for a high-quality source of hemp.

Solari was founded in 2018 in Longmont. It is a farm-to-shelf hemp company with on-premises growing, harvesting, extraction, distillation, testing and product development.

Solari’s line-up of hemp-derived CBD products is currently available at over 1,500 retail locations, including Smoker Friendly, and online at SolariHemp.com and CBDDirectOnline.com.

