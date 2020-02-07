Turn your convenience store’s food program and bakery lineup into a fresh profit stream with Baker Boy. We offer one of the most diverse portfolios of premium bakery products in all of foodservice, and the understanding that C-store operators need baked goods that deliver more than just taste and variety.

Baker Boy’s wide selection of quality bakery items will help drive new traffic and sales, while helping ease your preparation demands. And all of it is backed by our market insights, reliable distribution, personalized service and valuable training!

We also pride ourselves on innovation, showcased by the fact that we are exclusive home of the Magic Ring® Filled Donuts – the only American-made ring donuts with delicious filling in every bite.

DONUTS DONE RIGHT

Baker Boy gives convenience a new meaning with its lineup of Donuts Done Right!

Baker Boy can help you capture 24/7 donut sales with The Donut Hole® line of thaw-and-serve fully finished donuts, which features more than a dozen flavors of iced and glazed donuts ready to be sold inside of bakery cases, or in convenient grab-and-go six-pack trays.

Our full line of ready-to-ice pre-fried donuts are ideal for operators with foodservice prep staff. These donuts are the perfect canvas for your team to decorate donut masterpieces. Ice, glaze and top them however you’d like to meet your customers’ donut demands.

Whether it’s thaw-and-serve or ready-to-ice flavors, you can’t go wrong with our Magic Ring® Donuts. These exceptional filled ring donuts are available in six ready-to-ice and three thaw-and-serve flavors, including the unique dual-injected Strawberry Cream Cheese and Chocolate & Bavarian Crème.

BOOST BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

Baker Boy goes far beyond donuts. We offer a full line of sweet goods, pastries and cookie doughs, croissants, turnovers, buns and breads to boost your breakfast and lunch programs.

Drive impulse sales by baking our sweet roll doughs into scrumptious and indulging cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls. Need a new sandwich carrier? Try our Baked Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuits, or our Square Sandwich Croissants, and check out our premium buns, breads and carriers – available in many popular varieties and sizes.

About Baker Boy Industries Inc.

Baker Boy, located in Dickinson, North Dakota, is a family owned bakery manufacturer with 65 years of experience and a mission to be the preferred brand for premium, on-trend bakery goods.

We manufacture nearly 300 different doughs and baked products for the foodservice, convenience store, retail and in-store bakery segments. All Baker Boy products are made in our sophisticated 172,000-square-foot production facility that includes a recently completed $11 million donut line update and expansion.

Baker Boy

170 GTA Drive

Dickinson, ND 58601

P: 800-437-2008

W: www.bakerboy.com