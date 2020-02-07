SCRIPTO® ULTIMA® DESIGNER POCKET LIGHTER

Scripto® Ultima® is the newest “Ultimate” pocket lighter offering a brand-new design, look and feel to the pocket lighter category. The Scripto® Ultima® lighters were designed to be the best premium lighters on the market.

Offering a lighter for every style, more lights, popular colors, unique wrap designs and features that appeal to multiple consumer groups and demographics.

Setting itself apart from the competition, the Scripto® Ultima® has up to 3,000 lights on full-size lighters, greater fuel capacity compared to the leading brand, a premium sparkwheel design that allows for comfortable ignition, visible fuel supply, adjustable flame and is made with polycarbonate material able to withstand high impact and high heat.

SCRIPTO® TORCH FLAME WIND RESISTANT POCKET LIGHTER

Scripto® Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter is the newest refillable pocket lighter designed to handle everyday, outdoor and recreational activities with ease.

The Scripto® Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter offers a high heat, wind resistant, blue torch flame, rubberized tank body, flip cap, push button ignition, and refillable tank.

Available in 4 colors with a dragon accent.

SCRIPTO® HYBRID™ LIGHTER

The Scripto® Hybrid™ lighter is the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and pocket lighter.

The Scripto® Hybrid™ features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, an adult-friendly push button ignition and adjustable flame.

The Scripto® Hybrid™ lighter is perfect for lighting barbecue grills, candles, hookah bowls, fireplaces, and more.

Available in five colors: blue, green, red, white and black.

About Calico Brands, Inc.

Calico Brands, Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of multi-purpose and pocket lighters in the U.S., selling under the Scripto® and Calico® brand names. It is also the #1 supplier of private label programs in the U.S. Scripto® is one of the most trusted and popular brands of lighters and has been a household name for over 90 years. Our product innovations continue to set new category standards of excellence.

