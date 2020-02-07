For nearly two decades, Cheyenne International has grown and evolved from a small tobacco start-up to a reputable manufacturer carrying the #1 Filtered Cigar brand in America*. Cheyenne’s continued commitment to wholesale and retail customers is reflected in the four pillars of excellence from which the company operates: partnership, quality, compliance and success.

LEADER IN CIGARS

#1 Filtered Cigar Brand The filtered cigar category saw an explosion of brands several years ago. As the category continued to grow, Cheyenne consistently remained a top choice for consumers. As the brand celebrated its 15th year in business, it also took on the official title of being the top player in the market. Cheyenne Cigars account for 40% of the top 10 SKUs nationally. Not only that, they also account for nearly half of the volume in the top 5 SKUs. Cheyenne Cigars continue to be a market leader, never wavering on quality and taste.

LEADER IN SUPPORT

Silent Salesman Support For a retailer, there are many challenges to tackle on a daily basis. At Cheyenne International, the company believes in making business simple and providing unique programs to help stores gain the most from their valuable shelf space. They take the convenience industry seriously. In addition to their seasoned sales force, Cheyenne also provides in-store and digital marketing support programs that go beyond what the competition is doing. By functioning as a partner and collaborator with their customers, both Cheyenne and retail stores have made great strides together.

About Cheyenne International, LLC

Cheyenne International, LLC is a full-line tobacco product manufacturer with a focus on creating valuable customer partnerships and producing high-quality products at a fair price. Located in North Carolina, the heart of American tobacco country, Cheyenne International prides itself on delivering profitable, market-leading brands that meet the demands of adult consumers.

Cheyenne International, LLC

Toll Free 1-866-254-6975

E: [email protected]

W: www.cheyenneintl.com