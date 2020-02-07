Core-Mark International

Our mission is “To be the most valued marketer of Fresh, Food Service, and Broadline Supply Solutions to the Convenience Retail Industry.” To be this for our retailer customer, we have invested in creating an industry leading Center of Excellence that allows our teams to stay ahead of trends within food, category innovation, and technology. Along with our retailer solutions that are designed to help you grow your business through marketing and supply chain programs and retailer programs that are planned to help make stores more efficient, profitable, and a destination for the most discerning customers – Core-Mark is set to be a leader in convenience.

CATEGORY INNOVATION AND FOCUSED MARKETING INITIATIVE:

Our goal is to take category management to the next level and drive higher sales and profits for our retailer customers. To do this, our Vendor Consolidation Initiative (VCI) and Focused Marketing Initiative (FMI) are built to maximize value for our customers and ultimately the convenience store customer. VCI will help retailers save time and money by creating platforms for new concepts such as Fresh (fruit, sandwiches and salads, dairy, etc.) that will enhance the retailer offerings to consumers – increasing sales with higher basket rings. FMI’s goal is to take category management to the next level. FMI is designed specifically for customers who want to use in-depth analysis and category management to optimize their ENTIRE store. The completed analysis is translated into a full-scale customized marketing plan for the retailer.

FRESH

Our state-of-the-art supply chain that features refrigerated docks and our fleet of tri-temperature trailers built specifically for delivery to convenience stores is part of our comprehensive platform and delivery model to enable the delivery of fresh foods to our customers. Whether it is grab-and-go or made-to-order, we offer a variety of products and programs that appeal to customers who are demanding convenient, healthier meal and snacking options such as salads, sandwiches, wraps and cut fruit.

FOODSERVICE

Convenience store foodservice options are continuing to evolve beyond the microwave. Today, more retailers are offering full-service foodservice programs, from pizza to fried chicken and other made-to-order concepts. Freshly prepared food that can satisfy any craving is becoming much more commonplace and we deliver with proprietary brands such as: Basilio’s Pizza, BirdShack Fried Chicken, Arcadia Bay Select Coffee and other select brands supporting foodservice.

TECHNOLOGY

We offer a full array of industry-leading, easy-to-use technology solutions designed to help grow and manage your business. These proven solutions include imarkportal, our online ordering and customer business management portal, and our custom mobile ordering application – OrderPro (iOS) and DroidPad (Android). Along with CORE-AOS, our advanced ordering solution where computer-generated ordering meets computer-assisted ordering by utilizing POS data to create the “perfect order,” our cutting-edge technology helps set our retailers apart from their competition.

About Core-Mark International

Core-Mark’s marketing approach is keenly focused on the consumer, recognizing the critical need to deliver relevant and appealing offers at the point of purchase. Core-Mark offers our retailers marketing programs in every key category: Fresh, Foodservice, General Merchandise, Health & Beauty and Tobacco.

Major Servicers:

Fresh Foods, Foodservice Products, Dairy Products, Fresh Bakery, Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Candy, Snacks, General Merchandise, Novelty Products, Snacks, Groceries, Tobacco Products, Health & Beauty Care and Automotive Products.

Core-Mark International

