Convenience stores have recently become destinations where consumers can linger over food and beverages and enjoy an array of other amenities. To compete with quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, leading C-Store retailers are enhancing their ambiance to create the comfortable and engaging in-store experiences young consumers are demanding. Amenities such as TVs and WiFi are now being offered by convenience retailers, which can be a quick and easy way for operators to elevate the in-store experience and are especially important to younger customers.

According to a recent Technomic survey conducted on behalf of DIRECTV for BUSINESS, 33% of consumers said an in-store TV makes them stay longer, and the same percentage said having a TV would increase their satisfaction. Among millennials, 26% said they expect TVs in convenience stores, and 21% said they would visit convenience stores more often if TV programming was available.

Furthermore, the same survey showed that among convenience-store retailers who currently offer TVs, 58% said it creates a welcoming environment for customers, and 52% said it encourages customers to stay longer and spend more.

DIRECTV can be a valuable tool that helps to drive repeat business by creating a more pleasant dining experience. It can also help reduce perceived wait times for customers in the check-out line by keeping them engaged and taking their mind off the clock. Patrons can stay up to date on news of the day, keep tab on their favorite sports teams, or be entertained by a variety of popular programs.

