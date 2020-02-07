Regulatory challenges, sharpening consumer demand, and rapid growth are quickly shaping emerging, alternative industries. Are you positioned to succeed?

E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), an independently owned sister company of Swisher International, and innovator of adult consumer-centric brands, can help you navigate these markets. Our award-winning portfolio of research-tested products, resources and trade programs help you effectively maximize profitability and drive shoppers through your doors. Additionally, our unmatched compliance expertise helps wholesalers and retailers better manage new business categories.

At EAS, we prefer to be “Right” to market rather than “First” to market. Our product portfolio focuses on consumers’ needs for high-quality, trustworthy alternative solutions. We’re committed to innovation, excellence, compliance—and ultimately leading new industries into the promise of A World Beyond.

• Forth™ CBD features a comprehensive portfolio of US-grown, hemp-derived, full-spectrum CBD topical and edible products. All items have been tested and developed specifically for adult consumers who are seeking general wellness products. Significantly, form factors, price points and packaging sizes for Forth full-spectrum products are designed to meet the needs of the typical Convenience Store shopper. The Forth lineup also features an isolate CBD vape pen in 2 flavors. Visit ForthCBD.com to learn more.

• Leap® Vapor rechargeable e-cigarettes deliver an unmatched vaping experience for adult smokers who are seeking a satisfying alternative. With multiple nicotine levels and a full suite of tobacco and menthol flavors that suit the mature palate, Leap delivers a vaping experience the way it was meant to be. The Leap Go™ e-cigarette is a perfect disposable option – enabling adult smokers to effortlessly customize their vaping experience to their flavor preference and nicotine level. Visit LeapVapor.com

to learn more.

About E-Alternative Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2014, E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) develops, markets and distributes trustworthy alternative solutions in emerging industries for adult consumers. Our product portfolio includes Forth™ CBD and Leap® Vapor.

Our business pillars of understanding the marketplace, prioritizing customers’ needs, and providing reliable regulatory analysis have positioned us as a thoughtful, respected retail partner.

E-ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS, LLC

459 E. 16th St.

Jacksonville, FL 32206

P: 904-447-6054

W: EAlternativeSolutions.com