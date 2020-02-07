February 2020 Issue: The 2020 Foodservice Report

As technology continues to evolve, c-stores look to plant-based and international flavors to meet the surging demand for fresh foods in 2020.

With foodservice now a core component of the convenience landscape, c-store retailers are watching the abundance of food trends vying for prominence in 2020. Which concepts will dominate menus in the year ahead? C-store operators are working to identify, test and implement the most promising concepts.

Among these trends, plant-based continues to gain momentum, with companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat appealing to vegans as well as traditional meat-eaters interested in plant-based alternatives.

Fresh food consumption is also expected to grow, with customers asking new questions about what’s in their food and how it’s made. Even traditional c-store staples are getting innovative updates.

Meanwhile, international foods are becoming more mainstream, and new styles are expected to emerge, thanks to the diversity of young consumers.

What’s more, technology is becoming increasingly important in the c-store space as more c-stores look to third-party delivery to not only add a greater level of convenience but also attract new customers that may never step foot in-store.

As foodservice grows, more chains are adding open kitchens with made-to-order food, along with seating for customers looking to eat on-site.