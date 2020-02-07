YOUR ONESOURCE SOLUTION FOR BEVERAGE ALCOHOL MANAGEMENT

As a pioneer in the convenience store space, Fintech has over 30 years of experience providing owners and operators with solutions built to simplify beverage alcohol management. Fintech is used every day by over 25,000 convenience stores nationwide to automate alcohol invoice payments, eliminating manual payment processes for alcohol deliveries while helping to ensure payment compliance. Beyond payments, Fintech delivers a smart platform that brings convenience to the entire management process, from ordering to reconciliation. Category managers, executives, and even store managers can access ordering, pricing, and purchasing data for all their locations in one place, online, empowering them to quickly make decisions that align with their brand and margin strategy.

JOURNEY THROUGH YOUR PERSONALIZED, INTEGRATED PLATFORM

Your alcohol management process begins with ordering. To simplify this step, Fintech introduced our online order management tool that allows you to order all your alcohol from multiple distributors in a single online request, while controlling brands, quantities, and costs across your locations. Fintech then takes automation a step further by providing electronic invoice payments. Eliminate cash, checks, money orders, or escrow accounts for alcohol deliveries, get delivery trucks out of your parking lot quicker, and gain online access to your invoices. Keep your locations in compliance and off the no-sale list and get all the data you need at your fingertips.

After invoices are paid, Fintech automatically imports invoice data directly into your back office or accounting system, eliminating manual data entry. By integrating millions of line items, Fintech makes it easy to analyze purchase data to improve expected margins. Fintech now also offers electronic payments and invoice data transmission for select general commerce DSD vendors, so you can receive a single daily file for all your invoices.

Need even more insight? Fintech aggregates your alcohol data and provides detailed reports that give insight into things like cost discrepancies, top products, brand compliance, margin protection, and total spend. And, our report library is fully customizable, made to fit any business need. With instant access to data, you can stop time-consuming manual research and get back to focusing on driving a prosperous customer experience.

PIONEERING THE JOURNEY FROM GRAIN TO GLASS

Fintech forged the path of automation by bringing electronic payments to the industry and continues to be the trusted leading business solutions provider for beverage alcohol management. Working with over 4,000 distributors nationwide, we remain committed to assisting you with elevating your customer experience and growing your brand. Visit www.fintech.com today to get started!

About Fintech

Ready to build a better alcohol business? Fintech offers an industry-leading OneSource® solution for beverage alcohol management. With over 30 years of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech develops technologies that protect alcohol margins, maximize operating efficiencies, and provide the data you need to run a successful alcohol category. Fintech’s smart platform helps successfully manage over 600,000 alcohol retailer, distributor, and supplier business relationships nationwide.

Fintech

3109 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Suite 200

Tampa, FL 33607

P: 800-572-0854

W: www.fintech.com