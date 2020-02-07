FORECOURT AMENITIES – Forte Products supplies unique, high-quality and value-priced forecourt amenities to the fuel and C-Store markets. We offer a variety of waste/windshield service centers that provide operators with efficient and long- term solutions to service their customers conveniently and affordably. Our products are ready-to-use, enhance brand image, make forecourts more attractive, require minimum installation and labor and, are reliable and long lasting. When looking for a great valet unit to complement your forecourt, choose one of the many options that Forte offers which include the Contour™ All-In-One Waste/Windshield Service Center, Sidekick™ Waste/Windshield Center and the Two-Fold™ Pole Mount Windshield Center.

FOODSERVICE FIXTURES – Foodservice is a key and very competitive area in C-stores. In addition to offering an attractive and diverse food selection, operators must comply with health department and food safety regulations and choosing the proper storage equipment is paramount to achieve such mandatory step. Forte’s SureStack dunnage racks promote food safety, maximize storage space, and comply with health department regulations. The SureStack dunnage racks are made of strong plastic material and provide a superior alternative to metal racks. The racks are rust and corrosion free when exposed to food acids, and are highly resistant to temperature changes. The SureStack safely supports up to 4,000 lbs to keep all types of food item packaging off the floor. Racks are offered in many sizes and in a variety of colors to implement “color” coding systems to prevent cross-contamination and to keep work areas organized. The SureStack is NSF and CE certified.

SAFETY PRODUCTS – One of the most hazardous conditions at any gas station site is an oil spillage. Operators must be able to respond promptly to this type of incident to maintain a safe and harm free environment. Forte’s Spill Kit Station is designed to hold all the necessary materials to keep oil and gas spillage cleaning supplies in a single and safe place and your sites hazard-free. The Spill Kit Station’s ample and compartmentalized interior keeps contents organized and easy to locate when responding to an emergency.This exceptional unit is made of strong plastic with UV inhibitors to provide great insulation and it is resistant to impact, chemicals and solvents to keep contents dry. The Station has a user-friendly front door with a visible and easy to grasp handle that opens safely and quickly to provide convenient and hassle-free access to contents. A combination lock is included to keep the unit secured and prevent theft of spillage response supplies.

About Forte Products

Forte Products is a leading US manufacturer of plastic fixtures and components for the retail and OEM markets. Our products are used in a variety of applications and within a wide range of industries that include the C-Store, Food Service, Grocery, POP markets and many others. Our company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO with manufacturing plants in Farmington, MO; Cherryvale, KS and Burlington, KS. We are brand image approved by most major fuel marketers as well as preferred supplier to large and smaller C-Store chains nationwide.

