Franke Coffee Systems Americas

PROVIDE C-STORE CUSTOMERS A COFFEE EXPERIENCE THEY WON’T FORGET.

Through years of experience working in the c-store industry, Franke provides advanced coffee solutions that meet your specific business needs. With leading technology that delivers top quality coffee for c-store operators looking to elevate their coffee program, this innovative equipment allows customers to enjoy a variety of drinks at the touch of a button.

OPERATE YOUR MACHINES WITH EASE

Thanks to their unique, intuitive and interactive user interfaces and touch screens, Franke’s bean to cup or espresso-based coffee machines are easy to operate, clean and maintain – reducing time spent educating staff. Additionally, operators have the flexibility to customize the user interface with branded and/or educational screensavers and advertising images. This is how you can ensure everyone knows how to prepare the perfect cup of coffee –even first-time customers using the self-service option.

INCREASE SALES WITH THE HIGHEST IN-CUP-QUALITY

In-cup-quality is one of the top drivers for attracting consumers to coffee establishments. With Franke’s iQFlow™ technology, coffee preparation has been revolutionized. Real-time extraction control allows you to design individual taste profiles and ensure consistently high quality, cup by cup.

SERVE YOUR CUSTOMERS EFFICIENTLY

Let your staff focus on face-to-face interactions with customers, safe in the knowledge your coffee machine is preparing the perfect cup of coffee at the same time. This will reduce your overall costs and increase speed of delivery – no matter how many customers pass through.

OFFER CONSISTENT EXPERIENCES – IN EVERY LOCATION

Serve your customers coffee that offers the same high in-cup-quality wherever and whenever they buy it – even if they prepare it themselves. This way, you can ensure your customers get accustomed to the distinct taste of your products and become long-term fans – no matter where in the world they visit a location.

WORK WITH A PARTNER YOU CAN ALWAYS RELY ON

From our Swiss-manufactured machines and the consistently high in-cup-quality coffee they produce, to the all-round customer service we provide – everything about Franke’s solutions are designed with reliability and operational efficiency in mind.

About Franke Coffee Systems Americas

At Franke, we’re not just in the business of selling coffee machines. We’re in the business of creating wonderful coffee experiences for your customers. With our expertise and experience within the coffee industry, we can help you provide the perfect in-cup-quality while solving any challenges that stand in the way of your coffee business, no matter the scale of your ambition.

Because, whatever business you’re in, we know it’s about more than coffee.

It’s all about the moment. We can help you make it wonderful.

Franke Coffee Systems Americas

800 Aviation Parkway

Smyrna, TN 37167

P: 800-310-5710

W: coffee.franke.com

Email Franke today to schedule your in-store test at [email protected]