Inaugural CBD Retail Trends Conference 2020 set for May in Nashville

Registration now open for two-day event featuring industry experts and retailers with insights on entering the fast-growing CBD-hemp market.

Registration is now open for the inaugural CBD Retail Trends Conference, which will take place from May 6-7, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Nashville, Tenn. The two-day event will provide informational and discussion sessions, along with networking opportunities between attending retailers, CBD industry and other vendors, as well as others interested in gaining insight into maximizing opportunities presented by the burgeoning CBD marketplace.

The conference takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center, 305 Korean Veterans Blvd., Nashville, Tenn. Early bird registration is $59 through Feb. 29, 2020, and thereafter will increase to $99.

The CBD and hemp retail products markets are expanding exponentially, despite uncertainty due to a patchwork of federal, state and local legislation. Major name brand companies in the beverage, snack, wellness, cosmetic and other industries are investing in CBD product lines, ready to capitalize on the developing CBD market. Retail outlets should be poised to capitalize, too.

C-store and other retailers who attend the CBD Retail Trends Conference will learn the difference between hemp, cannabis and CBD products; which customers are buying those products – and why; and which new products and trends are on the horizon.

Plus, attendees will learn how to navigate the fledgling industry and shifting regulatory landscape.

The event follows WTWH Media’s and CStore Decisions magazine’s Young Executives Organization Conference, open to and tailored to convenience industry executives under 40, which takes place at the same Nashville venue from May 4-6.

For more information and to register, visit the CBD Retail Trends Conference 2020 page at CBDRetailTrends.com.