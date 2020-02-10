Change Management: Best Practices for Choosing and Implementing New Software

One of the greatest changes a company can make is changing its software. Software is often the backbone of a business. It can define processes, job responsibilities and competitive advantage, so the search for new software as well as its implementation is a serious undertaking that requires planning.

Of course, change brings both challenges and rewards. It can cause some discomfort at all stages of the project and for all types of stakeholders. Change, however, is also healthy and essential to the well-being of all businesses. Successful companies move forward consistently to take advantage of new opportunities and stay competitive, and a company’s evolution and growth depend on it.

This paper will examine the software search and implementation process, including the individual steps involved in both. It will include best practices learned by the project leaders at three convenience store businesses that recently completed such a project. In addition, input from a major software provider is also included. Although every business is different, a successful change involves some advanced planning, key considerations and, ultimately, specific tasks.

Download the white paper from ADD Systems to learn more…

