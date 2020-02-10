Dipped Almond Flavors

SkinnyDipped Almonds announced the launch of two new flavors, Super Dark + Sea Salt and Lemon Bliss. Like all SkinnyDipped products, the new flavors start with whole almonds that are dipped in a thin layer of ethically sourced artisan dark chocolate or creamy, rich, non-GMO yogurt then finished with a dusting of perfectly paired ingredients. All SkinnyDipped Almonds, including Super Dark + Sea Salt and Lemon Bliss flavors are sold in individual 3.5-ounce pouches for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.49. The existing SkinnyDipped flavors, including Dark Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Espresso and Dark Chocolate Raspberry are also available in 1.5-ounce single-serve bags for $1.99.

