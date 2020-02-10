Love’s to Host Hiring Event for Tire Technicians, Mechanic Apprentices and Diesel Mechanics

The one-day event will take place Feb. 25 at more than 380 Love’s Truck Care Center and Speedco locations across the country.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is seeking to hire new employees for full- and part-time positions as tire technicians, mechanic apprentices and diesel mechanics at a one-day hiring event on Feb. 25.

The event will take place Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at more than 380 Love’s Truck Care Center and Speedco locations across the country.

“Love’s is a great place to build a career, and we’re excited to build off last year’s momentum,” said Drew Graham, director of operations for Love’s. “Our team is our number one asset and is crucial to ensuring our operations run smoothly for customers, so this is an important event for us.”

Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit any Love’s Truck Care Center or Speedco location and learn more about working at Love’s and be interviewed on-site.

Qualified candidates can be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements and will receive a free hot dog and drink when they apply.

Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love’s health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other voluntary benefits.

Love’s prestigious mechanic apprenticeship program — valued at $12,000 — allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel mechanic. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500, which is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a mechanic. Newly hired diesel mechanics can make between $22 to $27 and hour.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.