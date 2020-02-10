Stewart’s Shops Offers Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Promotion

Customers can choose from any flavor at Stewart's ice cream counter, as a single-scoop cone or cup, for 50 cents all day on Valentine's Day.

Customers can choose from any flavor at Stewart’s ice cream counter to enjoy on a cone or in a dish — treat themselves to their favorite flavor or take a special someone out for dessert.

Flavors include Adirondack Bear Paw, Black Sweet Cherry and limited-edition Cherry Loves Chocolate — cherry-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate flakes and red cherries. The current flavor of the week is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The full flavor list is available here.

