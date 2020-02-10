Wednesday, March 4, 2020

11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT

Staying on top of your ordering and inventory, while managing invoicing and payments across several different distributors, can be a drain on your resources and overhead, as well as create issues with data accuracy.

Inaccurate pricing data, inefficient ordering practices, and paper invoice management are just a few of the challenges that could be impacting your alcohol margins.

In this webinar, we’ll explore the challenges affecting convenience stores today, and you will learn:

How evolving regulations affect alcohol sales

Tips to improve buying behaviors and increase your margins

How accurate and timely data can decrease manual overhead and optimize your business decisions

Featured Speakers:

Jacob Parker

Product Manager

Fintech

Mark Kimber

Chief Revenue Officer

Fintech

John Lofstock

Moderator, Editor in Chief

CStore Decisions

