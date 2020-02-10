Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT
Staying on top of your ordering and inventory, while managing invoicing and payments across several different distributors, can be a drain on your resources and overhead, as well as create issues with data accuracy.
Inaccurate pricing data, inefficient ordering practices, and paper invoice management are just a few of the challenges that could be impacting your alcohol margins.
In this webinar, we’ll explore the challenges affecting convenience stores today, and you will learn:
- How evolving regulations affect alcohol sales
- Tips to improve buying behaviors and increase your margins
- How accurate and timely data can decrease manual overhead and optimize your business decisions
Featured Speakers:
Jacob Parker
Product Manager
Mark Kimber
Chief Revenue Officer
John Lofstock
Moderator, Editor in Chief
Sponsored By: