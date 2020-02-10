Zero-Sugar, Kid-Sized Beverage

Zevia has released Zevia Kidz — a new zero sugar, naturally sweetened, lightly fizzy beverage line for kids. Now Zevia offers drink choices for the whole family with this delicious line offered in four kid-friendly flavors: Fruit Punch, Orange Cream, Fizzy Apple and Strawberry Lemonade. Zevia Kidz come in kid-sized cans with classic Disney characters and feature the Disney Check, which helps families easily identify better-for-you choices. In addition, the beverages are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and caffeine free.

