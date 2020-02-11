Emerald Organic Products Merging With Pura Vida

Science plus nature: Combination of CBD industry health and wellness leaders will likely enhance global hemp-based product market penetration.

Emerald Organic Products Inc., a diversified cannabidiol (CBD)-focused health sciences company, recently announced the completion of plans to merge with Pura Vida Health, a health and wellness company focused on using natural ingredients – including the increasingly desired CBD – to help customers achieve optimal health.

The merger is expected to allow Pura Vida to become a flagship brand for Emerald Organic Products and position itself for maximum market penetration, with the help of Emerald’s proven track record in product branding and sales.

“We believe in the all-star team we put together, we have proven experts in cannabis, hemp, CBD,” Pura Vida CEO and Executive Chairman Matt Dill said in a statement. “I am talking all phases: planting, farming, extracting, the whole way, fully vertical.”

Commenting on how his company will benefit from the alignment with Emerald Organic Products, he noted, “Add a group of professionals with a track record of successful branding of products, hundreds of millions in sales – very exciting.”

Pura Vida is focused on bringing products to market that are engineered to help people live their healthiest lives. The company said it is committed to providing the highest quality products using natural ingredients and third-party testing. Coupling Pura Vida’s insistence on quality with Emerald’s marketing muscle is expected to lend the combined firm an advantageous position in the burgeoning industry.

Based out of New York, Emerald Organics Products plans to market its recently commercialized line of vitamins and supplements both across the nation and in certain foreign countries. Its Pura Vida business plan will allow it to achieve full vertical integration – ensuring absolute quality control, from seed to shelf.

The process includes careful monitoring of hemp growth and CBD extraction, and following the product through manufacturing and production at its facilities in Oregon and New York, respectively.

Creating a symbiotic relationship between the two companies, the merger comes at an opportune time. According to Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2018 and is forecast to experience an impressive CAGR of 22.2% through 2025.

In the health and wellness industry, there is particularly high demand for products infused with CBD due to its therapeutic properties, including its efficacy in treating anxiety, depression and stress; its mitigation of cancer symptoms; and other applications. As government legalization and approval continue to roll through North America, the potential for companies bringing CBD offerings to market is anticipated to grow.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. is engaged in the development of vitamins and supplements with CBD health and wellness products. The hemp-based proprietary Pura Vida CBD products include CBD vitamins, chewable CBD gummies and gummy bears, vaporization CBD liquids, drinks, CBD tinctures, CBD cosmetics and others.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Emerald-Organic.com