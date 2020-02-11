Natural Leaf Cigarillo

Optimo Cigars, a Swisher brand, continues its tradition of innovation with Optimo Cognac, a limited-edition blend that combines the rich aroma of Cognac complemented with notes of honey. This popular blend offers a smooth smoke with an elegant finish that is encased in first-class natural leaf wrappers and delivers a one-of-a-kind smoking experience. According to Management Science Associates Inc.’s database for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 26, 2019, the alcoholic beverage blend category grew more than 23% from 2018 to 2019 among adult consumers, and it’s one of the fastest-growing blend categories within the natural leaf segment. This in-demand limited edition won’t be around for long but is available in a variety of market-driven price points to maximize sales and profits.

