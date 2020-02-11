R.J. Reynolds Vuse Brand Partners With Arrow McLaren SP

The Vuse logo is featured on the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar contender for the 2020 series.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company‘s Vuse brand has partnered with Arrow McLaren SP for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

On Feb. 7, Arrow McLaren SP unveiled its IndyCar contender for the 2020 series — featuring the Vuse logo on the rear wing, chassis side and sidepod tops of the cars.

“We’re excited to partner with Arrow McLaren SP. Vuse is committed to bringing world class technology, cutting edge performance & unique style to adult nicotine consumers, through fully customizable vaping options,” said Leila Medeiros, U.S. Head of Vuse, “Arrow McLaren SP is a perfect partner and we are very proud to extend and enhance our relationship over the years to come.”

The Vuse brand promotion is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), RJRVC’s ultimate parent Group, and McLaren, following a successful first year of global partnership with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

“We are pleased to announce Vuse as an Arrow McLaren SP partner. BAT’s transformation agenda remains central to our global partnership, as does a shared focus on technology and innovation and we look forward to continuing our work together from the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and beyond. As the brand enters a new racing series with the team, we thank BAT and Vuse for its continued support,” said Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing.

“We’re pleased to welcome Vuse to our growing family of Arrow McLaren SP partners. We look forward to taking to the track together in North America for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and supporting the company’s transformation agenda,” said Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner, Arrow McLaren SP.

The partnership is rooted in a shared passion for excellence in technology, innovation and design. Arrow McLaren and RJRVC also have best practice processes, innovation and respective industry expertise in common.

“We’re thrilled to extend our transformation journey to the INDYCAR SERIES. Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse are both committed to excellence, and we welcome this partnership as an opportunity to showcase our company’s extensive industry experience, market-leading technology and creative design to deliver vapor products that bring meaningful change to the industry,” said Medeiros.

To further celebrate the partnership, Vuse will host exciting engagement opportunities for select retail customers and adult nicotine consumers throughout the racing season and during key race weekends.

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, and the IndyCar Series in North America with Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward.