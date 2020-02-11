RTD Cold-Brew Coffee

As functional coffee continues to dominate headlines, STōK Fueled Cold Brew is the ideal choice for consumers looking for more from their coffee but aren’t willing to sacrifice great taste or convenience. Offering a delicious, creamy taste, STōK Fueled Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Unsweet Coffee is available in 48-ounce multi-serve bottles and provides caffeine for quick-start energy, along with energy 10 grams of protein, five grams of MCT oil (the medium-chain triglycerides everyone’s workout buddy goes on and on about), fat from butter and no added sugars. And if it wasn’t trendy enough, STōK Fueled Cold Brew is also a keto-friendly coffee option for those following the high-protein, low-sugar diet. STōK Fueled Cold Brew Coffee is available at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.49.

Danone North America

www.danonenorthamerica.com