Big Red Stores Adds First C-Store Self-Checkout Lane in Arkansas

Arkansas-based Big Red Stores recently installed its first self-checkout lane in its store in Hensley, Ark., marking the first self-checkout of its type in a convenience store in the state of Arkansas.

With this cashierless technology, Big Red Stores enables customers to pay for their purchases using a touchscreen kiosk at the checkout stand.

The new self-checkout option shortens lines and enhances the shopping experience in efforts to make the visits more convenient than ever. Customers can simply scan, pay and go.

The company is in the early stages of its evaluation and rollout, but the technology has been met with positive response so far.

“We are still learning, but our guests seem to love it thus far,” said Cindy Bruce, the store’s manager.

Big Red Stores is continuously looking to improve guest experiences while simplifying the checkout process and creating a frictionless journey during their visit.

“We are excited to be supplementing our current checkout process with self-checkout technology,” said David Hendrix of Big Red Stores.