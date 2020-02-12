Love’s Opens New Kansas Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000, split between the Sunflower Soccer Association and the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced the opening of a new travel stop in Topeka, Kan.

The new store, located off Highway 75, adds 50 jobs and 75 truck and 46 car parking spaces to Shawnee County.

“We’re excited to now be serving customers at our 26th location in Kansas,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We know that there’s a shortage of parking for professional drivers in this corridor, so we’re happy to add to the number of spaces available.”

The location is open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

More than 8,400 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway

75 truck parking spaces

46 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.