Software Partnership

CMI Solutions Inc. has partnered with CipherLab and Citizen to provide customers with tighter inventory control and greater mobility. With margins being squeezed and competition growing faster than ever, c-store operators are increasingly turning to item-level inventory management to increase margins by improving inventory management. Combining CMI Solutions’ best-selling PB3 item-level inventory features with CipherLab RK25 Android-based hand-held scanners, c-store operators can ensure optimum tracking and processing of everything they buy and sell down to the SKU. Adding Citizen CMP-25L mobile printers will help maximize productivity by saving store associates’ time and legwork by giving them the ability to print shelf labels, item tags, markdown labels and sales receipts on the spot.

CMI Solutions

www.cmisolutions.com