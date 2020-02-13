Curaleaf’s new flavored tinctures allow for easy and consistent dosing and are available in a variety of potencies, cannabinoid profiles and flavors. By placing a few drops under the tongue, they can be taken orally or added to food or drink. Curaleaf is the largest national retail dispensary brand in the U.S., as well as a premium mainstream cannabis brand available in multiple states and the following product formats: Capsules & Tinctures; Vape Oils & Concentrates; Flower; Prerolls & Flower Pods; Topical Lotions; Mints & Lozenges; Edibles. All CBD is tested before formulation and all products are batch tested before distribution.

