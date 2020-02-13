Ginger Soda

Sprite Ginger is a new refreshing addition to the brand’s portfolio that brings together the classic lemon lime taste of Sprite with a hit of ginger flavor in every sip. Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar is also available. Launching in February 2020, Sprite Ginger and Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar will be available in 20-ounce and two-liter PET bottles and 12-ounce can 12-packs. A key trend has emerged in ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, around blurring categories to offer taste variety and new benefits to consumers. Sprite Ginger represents an exciting cross-category blend of the bold taste of Sprite with a hit of ginger flavor — designed specifically to complement the lemon-lime taste of Sprite. With the consumption of ginger-flavored sparkling soft drinks (SSD) steadily rising over the past few years, Sprite Ginger and Sprite Ginger Zero Sugar offer a fresh take on one of the most in-demand flavor trends among consumers.

