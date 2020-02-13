Single-Serve Cottage Cheese

Capturing the protein-packed goodness of Hiland Dairy in seven new five-ounce packages will offer consumers tasty on-the-go options. Available in Zesty Fiesta, Garden Veggie, Peach, Strawberry and Pineapple — each one is packed with 12-14 grams of protein. There are also two options for plain cottage cheese: small curd with 4% and 2% low-fat. The new Hiland Cheese line provides the delicious fresh flavor you expect from Hiland Dairy. The five-ounce packages have a suggested retail price (SRP) is $1.29-1.39 each. While protein makes up approximately 69% of its total calorie count, it is also a good source of other important nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12 and riboflavin.

Hiland Dairy Foods Company

www.hilanddairy.com