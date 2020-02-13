Wawa Tests ‘Larger Dinner Platform’

The pilot, which includes burgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches, is available at six locations after 4 p.m.

Wawa is testing a “larger dinner platform,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wawa is “actively piloting some options throughout our chain,” spokesperson Lori Bruce told The Inquirer. Those options, according to Philadelphia Business Journal, include burgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches, all available at six locations after 4 p.m.

“Wawa is always testing new products and offers to ensure we’re meeting our customers’ evolving tastes and demands,” Bruce said. “Since these are in pilot phase and can evolve, we don’t have any details.”

Additional information about the pilot items is scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks, Bruce said.

The company is known for its foodservice — its hoagies and coffee in particular. But the chain regularly tests new menu options. For example, in 2014, it briefly added a line of pizzas to its menu, according to The Inquirer.