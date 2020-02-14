Cary Oil Rebrand Looks Forward, Builds On the Past

Cary Oil recently unveiled a new logo and tagline as it kicked off the new decade.

The Cary, N.C.-based fuel wholesaler and leader in refined fuel distribution has spent over 60 years simplifying fuel supply and serving the industry with wholesaler and retailer support. Cary Oil’s mission is to connect customers with everything they need to thrive in fuel and convenience retail business – enabling them to profitably grow, reach their potential and strengthen the communities they serve.

“As Cary Oil looks toward the future, we’re proud to present a new logo and tagline that best represents our mission and the direction of our organization,” said Adam Stephenson, vice president of strategy and innovation for Cary. “Our new logo is a nod to the past but pointing forward, full of energy and excitement for what’s next. It’s also a stylized greater than sign, a reminder to be the best in everything we do.”

Stephenson said that the new tagline, “Better starts here,” affirms all that Cary Oil represents: Better service. Better value. Better opportunities. Better experiences. It’s a promise, he said, that the company makes knowing its employees can deliver on it every single day.

“What drives us is knowing we have the ability to transform the lives we touch by the way we work, the way we treat people, and the success we enable,” said Stephenson.