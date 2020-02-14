Stewart’s Shops Supports Boy Scout Event at Children’s Hospital

For the past seven years, New York-based Stewart’s Shops has been supporting a Boy Scout event at a children’s hospital in Albany, N.Y.

St. Catherine’s is a human services provider for children and families, helping address issues such as child abuse, neglect, homelessness, special education and more. The troop planned a fun party for the kids who are living away from their families during the holiday season, and Stewart’s was able to offer its support by donating a Make Your Own Sundae bar for the party.

This year, not only does Stewart’s still provide the sundae bar, but it is able to support the event through its Holiday Match program as well.

“Although my son is now in college, the troop still hosts the party. With (Stewart’s) generous donation each year, we have been able to purchase and fill stockings for all of the children. This year, we filled and distributed 34 stockings and provided candy bags for all the children who live at the center’s three residential facilities,” said Carol Diotte, the troop’s Fundraising Chair and mother of the scout who first began this annual event.

Stewart’s Shops is proud to support this event and many others. This past week alone, Stewart’s donated $25,812 to 90 organizations.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 million annually to over 6,000 nonprofit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact the company’s Partners ESOP/Profit sharing.