MAPCO Employees Deliver Handmade Valentines to Sick Kids

Last week, employees from the convenience store chain MAPCO created 300 handmade Valentine’s Day cards and goodie bags for pediatric patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Hospital at Vanderbilt University. On Thursday, Feb. 13, they hand-delivered the cards and goodie bags directly to the children at the hospital. The personal visit served as a way the kids could “feel the love” of Valentine’s Day and ease their hospital stays.

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, also known as Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, is a non-profit children’s hospital affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. The hospital was ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

MAPCO team members taking part in the Valentine’s Day card-making included KC Jorgensen, Derek Campbell, Brian Wright, Tracey Sender, Jessie Heck, Stefanie Wenger, Jill Lovell, Stephanie Brown, Ashley White, Ashley Meadows, Jaylyn Wogoman, Tammella Bauer, William Bailey, Destiny Thomas, Connie Payne, Tiffiney Thomas, Stephanie Chapel, Brittany Hurlburt, Linda McCreary and Bobbe Morhiser.

MAPCO operates 346 corporate-owned convenience stores operating primarily located in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional locations in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. Its stores operate under the banners MAPCO Express, MAPCO Mart, Fast Food and Fuel, Favorite Markets, Delta Express and Discount Food Mart.