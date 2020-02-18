Car Wash Cloth Colors

Changing tunnel wash brush and hangdown colors tells customers you are upgrading your facilities to take better care of their vehicles. The visual upgrade is all the more striking when all the items are changed at the same time, which can give customers the impression that you have invested in brand new equipment to enhance the wash. In the case of foam and cloth replacements and hangdowns, Erie Brush & Manufacturing offers one of the widest ranges of vibrant colors in the industry (red, green, light blue, dark blue, yellow, orange, gray and black). For those who want to contrast colors, this can be even more eye-catching if done

with Erie wheel brushes in color combinations such as blue/yellow, dark blue/light blue, red/blue and red/black.

