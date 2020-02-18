Flying Embers Hard Kombucha is a low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan beverage ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) brewed with live cultures, live probiotics and adaptogens. There are six refreshing flavors, including Ancient Berry, Lemon Orchard, Ginger & Oak, Pineapple Chili, Black Cherry and Grapefruit Thyme, with zero grams of sugar and zero grams of carbs, all USDA certified organic. As Flying Embers expands its brand nationally, it is committed to giving back 1% of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect and appreciation for their sacrifice and service. The company was founded by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, co-founder & former CEO of Kevita, which sold to PepsiCo in December 2016.

