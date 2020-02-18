Sheetz Repeats on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

This year’s award is fifth in a row and sixth in seven years for Pennsylvania-based c-store leader.

Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, has once again has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. Sheetz was ranked 80th on this year’s list.

The list, now in its 23rd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. This is the sixth time in seven years that Sheetz has been named to this prominent list and follows a recent investment of $16.8 million in hourly wage increases.

Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a unique methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

“It’s our employees – who come to work with a smile, work hard every day to provide total customer focus and do it with a special Sheetz attitude – who make this company great,” said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. “We are truly honored by this recognition and are deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, substantial benefits, career growth opportunities and more to ensure they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed.”

Sheetz is headquartered in Altoona, Pa. The company operates 600 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, employing 20,000 people and serving 1.5 million customers per day.

The family owned convenience store chain, celebrating its 68th anniversary in 2020, was previously on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2014 and again each year from 2016 through to this year.

Sheetz also garnered praise the four years from 2016-2019 Fortune named it as a Best Large Workplace for Women, also from 2015-2019 as one of the Best Large Workplaces in Retail, and in 2016-2017 named Fortune’s Best Workplace for Millennials.