7-Eleven Introduces New Sustainably Sourced Coffee

7‑Eleven has added another sustainability sourced coffee option to its rotating Seven Reserve portfolio: Kenya Single Estate Grown Coffee.

The single-origin hot beverage, made with Rainforest Alliance-certified beans, is available in participating 7-Eleven locations while supplies last.

Hailing from the award-winning Sasini Estates, this bold and complex coffee is cultivated on six independent family farms that have operated for generations in the foothills of Mount Kenya north of Nairobi.

Hand-picked, wet-pulped and naturally fermented before being sun-dried on raised screen beds, the Kenyan Arabica beans are finished with a medium roast to enhance the flavor that bears distinct citrus notes and a subtle floral aroma.

“For each of our Seven Reserve coffees, we search the world for interesting and unique varietals that we think coffee-lovers will seek out and appreciate,” said Michelle Cram, 7‑Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages. “Kenyan coffee is a particular favorite of mine, and this one is brewed from beans with an heirloom heritage that give it an especially rich taste. For a full flavor experience, pair a cup with our freshly made delicious apple fritter, with real apples and cinnamon.”

Introduced in 2018, Seven Reserve is a proprietary line of specially curated coffees. Available at participating 7‑Eleven stores, Seven Reserve premium-brewed coffees are offered at the same low price as all other hot beverages.

7‑Eleven continues to grow its portfolio of sustainable coffees, which now account for as much as half of its green coffee purchases. Since 2016, 7‑Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Colombia, as well as an African blend from Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin 100% Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that seeks to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods.

Carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal with the little green frog means the 100% Arabica beans are sourced from coffee-growers whose farms are required to meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and promote the well-being of local communities.

7‑Eleven continues to seek responsibly sourced coffees, products and packaging with less environmental impact. Future Seven Reserve coffees will include both exotic blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.