Cheesy Popcorn

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America has introduced Cheetos Popcorn, which combines the iconic Cheetos seasoning with popcorn, swapping the butter and salt for the cheesy and spicy flavors fans know and love. The ready-to-eat bags are available in two flavors: cheddar and flamin’ hot. Cheetos Popcorn creates a new snacking experience that pairs the classic taste of popcorn with an added boost of cheesy, spicy and flavourful fun from Cheetos. Cheetos Popcorn is available now for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99 per seven-ounce cheddar bags and 6.5-ounce flamin’ hot bags, and an SRP of $1.89 for two-ounce bags.

