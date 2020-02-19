DFS Appoints New Senior Leaders

Matt Tormollen has joined the company as Vice President and General Manager, and and Matt James as Senior Director of Product Marketing.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced that it has added two new senior leaders to its DFS Solutions business: Matt Tormollen as Vice President and General Manager and Matt James, Senior Director of Product Marketing.

The additions are part of DFS’s commitment to support fuel and convenience retailers’ digital transformation efforts through cutting-edge DFS solutions, the organization

Tormollen has joined the business bringing extensive industry experience and technology knowledge. With more than 20 years in strategic executive leadership roles, he has held positions leading global research and development for Avalara and serving as President and CEO of FuelQuest.

Tormollen’s deep experience in the strategy, execution and marketing aspects of SaaS businesses combined with his success in forming strategic partnerships will be invaluable to DFS in pursuit of its digital transformation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from the University of Maryland.

James joins DFS from his recent role as Director of Global Sales and Marketing for Emerson. He brings to DFS a considerable career history, spanning leadership roles in sales and marketing, program management, business development and key account management, and an early career in software development.

James holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Iowa State University.

“Matt Tormollen and Matt James are welcome additions to our Dover Fueling Solutions team and DFS Solutions, and I am delighted to have their caliber of leadership at the forefront of this critical growth business component for our customers and for DFS,” said DFS President David Crouse. “We look forward to having their energy, creativity and vast expertise on board for this next phase of our company’s tenured history.”

DFS, part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.