Pilot Company Adds New Foodservice Options

With both smoked beef brisket and pulled chicken options, new Jumbo Breakfast Burritos include scrambled egg, tater tots, a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and fire roasted peppers and onions.

This month, Pilot Company is introducing Jumbo Breakfast Burritos at more than 300 of its Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

With options in both smoked beef brisket and pulled chicken, the burritos also include scrambled egg, tater tots, a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and fire roasted peppers and onions.

Starting Feb. 26, Pilot Company is also bringing back its fish sandwich and entrée to 270 Pilot and Flying J locations. This item will be available throughout the Lenten season until mid-April, while supplies last.

Both of these news items apply to the ongoing 25% off deli food exclusive pro-driver deal through March 1.

To receive the offer, pro drivers must download and use the Pilot Flying J app, which has also undergone some major updates as well.

In its recently released version 5.8.0 of the Pilot Flying J App on iOS and Android, users can now use its new landscape mode supported on mobile devices and tablets.

As a result, the Pilot Flying J App recently received recognition with some award wins:

Mobile Web Award 2019 – Best Transportation Mobile Application and Best Retail Mobile Application

Effective Mobile Marketing Awards – “Highly Commended” Most Effective App and “Highly Commended” Most Effective Mobile-first Service

Pilot Company is a growth company focused on innovative solutions across its retail, energy and logistics operations. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.