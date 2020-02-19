Wine-Based Seltzer

Barefoot is entering the popular hard seltzer category with Barefoot Hard Seltzer, the first nationally distributed hard seltzer made with real wine. Drawing off the success of Barefoot’s popular Barefoot Spritzer, award-winning Winemaker Jen Wall has worked with her team to craft Barefoot Hard Seltzer, a premium alternative to beer and lighter-bodied alternative to wine. Made with three main ingredients — Barefoot Wine, seltzer water and natural flavor — each 250-milliliter can boasts 70 calories, two grams of sugar, 4% ABV and is gluten-free. Barefoot Hard Seltzer delivers a hint of natural flavor and real wine in four vibrant and refreshing flavors: Pineapple & Passion Fruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine, and Strawberry & Guava. Barefoot Hard Seltzer will be available for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.99 for a single can, $7.99 for a four-pack, and $19.99 for a variety 12-pack.

