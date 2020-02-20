Burger King Ad Features Moldy Whopper

The new ad campaign promotes the chain's efforts to eliminate artificial preservatives and other additives from its menus.

A new Burger King ad campaign features a photo of a moldy Whopper to highlight efforts to eliminate artificial preservatives and other additives from all U.S. menus by the end of 2020.

The unconventional marketing effort includes a TV commercial showing the all-natural Whopper slowly rotting over the course of 34 days.

“We believe that real food tastes better,” said Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado in a statement. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

Customers U.S. might have already tasted a preservative-free Whopper, said Christopher Finazzo, president if Burger King’s Americas division.

“The product is already available in more than 400 restaurants in the country and will reach all restaurants throughout the year,” he said.

Burger King locations throughout most of Europe have eliminated preservatives as well.

